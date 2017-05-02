Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My predecessor operated over 100 bank accounts – Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has disclosed that his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 bank accounts. Masari was speaking when he had an interactive session with the Katsina indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja. He further claimed that he met only N7.9 million in the government’s salary account. […]

My predecessor operated over 100 bank accounts – Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.