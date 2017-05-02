My predecessor operated over 100 bank accounts – Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema
The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has disclosed that his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 bank accounts. Masari was speaking when he had an interactive session with the Katsina indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja. He further claimed that he met only N7.9 million in the government’s salary account. […]
