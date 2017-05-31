My Relationship With Buhari Cordial – Saraki

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday said that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remains cordial despite false claims in some quarters.

He spoke when the national executives of the Islamic group, Jamaatu Izalatul Bidiah Wa Ikamatus Sunnali (JIBWS), led by its President, Sheikh Mohammed Sani Yahaya Jingiri visited him.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Chuks Okocha, the Senate President debunked allegations that he and the Senate are working against President Buhari. He said, ”I want to assure you of the good cooperation between the legislative arm and executive led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Since the commencement of this Senate, I think we had about 196 requests from President Buhari for confirmation of his nominees and we have confirmed 185. I think, we have only rejected 11. By Mathematics, that is over 90 per cent.

“I want to assure you there is a lot of noise in the media, please, be assured that the two arms of government are working closely together, more than the past sessions.

“I want to appeal to you now that you are here, to convey the same message to your followers. I assure you that we have a very cordial relationship with the executive.”

Saraki also reaffirmed the commitment of the Senate in ensuring good governance, economic stability and creation of jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and promised to ensure that all bills to be passed by the Senate would ensure that religious sentiments of Nigerians are taken into consideration.

The Senate President told his visitors that the Gender Bill currently before the National Assembly would be fair to all religious groups and sentiments.

