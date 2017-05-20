My Rift With Speaker Dogara Mere Cliché – Gov Abubakar – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
My Rift With Speaker Dogara Mere Cliché – Gov Abubakar
Leadership Newspapers
Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has described as a mere cliché the reported rift between him and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. He said it is the handiwork of political detractors whose past time is to …
Why we introduced zonal intervention initiative – Dogara
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!