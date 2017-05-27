Pages Navigation Menu

My Wife Derives Pleasure in Beating me Up – Man tells Court

Posted on May 27, 2017

An Ibadan Customary Court siting in Mapo on Friday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between a man and a woman who stabbed her husband with broken bottle. The President of the Court, Ademola Odunade, said he dissolved the marriage between Abideen and Kudirat “in the interest of peace and order’’. Odunade said that it was inconceivable […]

The post My Wife Derives Pleasure in Beating me Up – Man tells Court appeared first on BellaNaija.

