Mysterious fire razes properties in Warri

By Emma Amaize

PROPERTIES worth millions of naira were gutted by fire, early Friday, at Sandfill II (Warri Corner), Warri, Delta State.

Sources said the fire started from the residence of a young man, who fled before day break with his girlfriend from Bayelsa state.

One of the victims, Pastor Mrs. Christy Debekeme, who narrated the ugly incident, said the cause was still unknown. Mrs. Roselyn Amos, rendered homeless by the fire outbreak, narrated that her house was enveloped by the mysterious fire, although no causality was recorded.

The victims called on relevant government agencies and well- meaning Nigerians to come to their aid has been made homeless by the incident.

