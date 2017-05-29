Mzembi takes on Chombo over roadblocks – NewsDay
NewsDay
Mzembi takes on Chombo over roadblocks
NewsDay
Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi is set to take on his Home Affairs counterpart, Ignatius Chombo, in Cabinet on the issue of police's heavy presence on the country's roads, which he says is deterring tourists from visiting the …
