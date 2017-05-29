Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mzembi takes on Chombo over roadblocks – NewsDay

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Mzembi takes on Chombo over roadblocks
NewsDay
Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi is set to take on his Home Affairs counterpart, Ignatius Chombo, in Cabinet on the issue of police's heavy presence on the country's roads, which he says is deterring tourists from visiting the
Mzembi still in UNWTO raceThe Herald
Zim police roadblocks will be dealt with, says tourism minister MzembiCitizen
Harare international carnival returnsNew Zimbabwe.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.