Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N.3billion fraud: EFCC arraigns APC chairman, others in Osun

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned the Osun West Senatorial District Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yinusa Amobi for stealing and criminal conspiracy. Also arraigned alongside Amobi before Justice M. A Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, were top officials of the […]

N.3billion fraud: EFCC arraigns APC chairman, others in Osun

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.