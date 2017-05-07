Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N. Korea detains another American over alleged hostile acts – SILive.com

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


SILive.com

N. Korea detains another American over alleged hostile acts
SILive.com
North Korea on Sunday said it detained another American citizen over unspecified hostile acts against the country. (AP Photo). By Associated Press. By KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday said it …
North Korea has detained yet another US citizenDaily Mail
Another American citizen is detained in North Korea, taking total to fourWashington Post
North Korea v USA LIVE: Updates and news as Kim Jong-un threatens war with TrumpExpress.co.uk
Pulse Nigeria –The Sydney Morning Herald –The Guardian –Los Angeles Times
all 74 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.