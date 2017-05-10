N-Power: “Buhari pay us now” – Hundreds of Ekiti beneficiaries protest [VIDEO

Over 1000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Intervention Scheme, N-Power Programme, Tuesday, staged protest at the Ekiti State Focal Office. The protesters lamented that they were being owed six months allowance and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to pay them. The protesters, carrying placards, asked the federal government to fulfill its promise […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

