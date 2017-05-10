Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-Power: “Buhari pay us now” – Hundreds of Ekiti beneficiaries protest [VIDEO

Posted on May 10, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

Over 1000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Intervention Scheme, N-Power Programme, Tuesday, staged protest at the Ekiti State Focal Office. The protesters lamented that they were being owed six months allowance and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to pay them. The protesters, carrying placards, asked the federal government to fulfill its promise […]

N-Power: “Buhari pay us now” – Hundreds of Ekiti beneficiaries protest [VIDEO

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.