N-Power Job Recruitment Portal To Reopen May 29. Apply Here!

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

N-Power Application Portal 2017. The Federal Government will reopen its National Youth Empowerment Scheme, ‘N-Power’ Application portal  on May 29, 2017, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige has revealed. The Application Portal for N-Power Jobs remains portal.npower.gov.ng. The Minister who made the declaration at press conference on the issue of minimum wage for Nigeria Labour …

