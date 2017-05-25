Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-Power money is for work done, Buhari tells volunteers

Posted on May 25, 2017 in N-power | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded volunteers in the N-power scheme that the financial benefits they receive from the programme “”is money paid for work done’’. Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation said this when the scheme’s assessment and evaluation team paid a courtesy visit to the Kano State…

The post N-Power money is for work done, Buhari tells volunteers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.