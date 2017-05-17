N-Power: Nigeria Empowers 174,160 Youths

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning had empowered no fewer than 174,160 youths out of 200,000 selected for N-power programme in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the Town Hall Meeting to celebrate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s two years in office, its Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, added that all beneficiaries from the 36 states had been engaged and had started receiving payments as part of the implementation of the N-power programme.

The minister said the N-power was implemented under the Social Investment Programmes as promised by President Buhari during his campaigns to help the poor and vulnerable people.

He said: ‘‘Hence, in the 2016 Budget we voted the sum of N500 billion for social investment programmes. ‘‘These projects are being implemented by the Office of the Vice- President, with my Ministry as the accounting Ministry Department Agency (MDA) for the programme.’’

Udoma said that so many people had also benefited from the Federal Government Cash Transfer programme, the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

He said that the Cash Transfer Programme was aimed at providing targeted transfers to poor and vulnerable households, with the final aim of graduating them out of poverty.

He added: ‘‘So far, 35 states have been engaged in the programme by signing its MoU and 30,000 households with validated Bank Verification Number (BVN) have been paid in the first 9 states. ‘‘Payments to address backlogs are currently ongoing.’’

The N-Power programme recruits and trains young unemployed graduates as teachers, agricultural extension workers and health support workers, etc.

