N-power: Over 2000 beneficiaries in Taraba paid allowances-Official – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
N-power: Over 2000 beneficiaries in Taraba paid allowances-Official
Vanguard
Mrs Beatrice Kitchener, the N-power Focal Person in Taraba, said on Saturday in Jalingo, that over 2000 volunteers, under the Federal Government's Social Investment Scheme, were paid their allowances promptly. N-Power. Kitchener said that her office …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!