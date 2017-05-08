Pages Navigation Menu

N11bn oil scam: DSS trying to blackmail me – Ifeanyi Ubah finally opens up

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas limited, Andy Ubah has described his arrest by the Department of State Services as a complete attempt to blackmail him. The oil magnate said the claim by the DSS that he was involved in theft of petrol kept by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in his tank […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

