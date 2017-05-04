N190m fraud: Court sets May for ruling on Oronsaye’s submission

An FCT High Court, Maitama, will on May 9, rule on the no- case submission by Steve Oronsaye, former Head of Service of the Federation, facing N190 million corruption charges. Oronsaye was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was docked for breach of…

