N1m collected as rent annually for 3,300 houses – El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai has revealed that the State government decided to sell its inherited 3,300 houses because it gets only N1m as rent yearly from record of the previous government. Speaking at the annual ministerial press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the governor, who spoke through the state commissioner for Works, Housing […]

