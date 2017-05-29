N1m up for grabs at first Freestyle football tourney – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
N1m up for grabs at first Freestyle football tourney
Vanguard
Feet 'n' Tricks International at the weekend announced a winning prize of N1m, for the winner of the first edition of the Nigeria National Freestyle Championships scheduled for July 22, in Lagos. The chairman of the organisation, Valentine Ozigbo …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!