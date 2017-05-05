N200bn unpaid salaries: Federal civil servants threaten indefinite strike – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
N200bn unpaid salaries: Federal civil servants threaten indefinite strike
The Punch
The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike to protest the non-payment of their N200bn promotion and salaries and death benefits. The National Executive Council of the ASCSN, which took the …
[ May 5, 2017 ] Unpaid N200bn allowances: Labour set to picket Ministry of Finance, Budget Office Top News
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!