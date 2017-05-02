Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N29bn fraud: Witness links N2.1bn to Nyako’s accounts – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

N29bn fraud: Witness links N2.1bn to Nyako's accounts
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Wueng Agati, a prosecution witness, has told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, how N1.2 billion was credited into two accounts allegedly connected to former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, who is currently facing trial for

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.