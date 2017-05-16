N360m Bribery Saga: Court declines jurisdiction to try 23 INEC officials – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
N360m Bribery Saga: Court declines jurisdiction to try 23 INEC officials
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined jurisdiction to try 23 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, accused of collecting N360 million bribe from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
Alleged Wike's bribe: FCT judge transfers INEC officers' trial to P'Harcourt
