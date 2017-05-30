N3bn fraud: Bayelsa youths disown Jonathan’s godson, Turner

Angry youths in Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, in support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and detention of Mr. George Turner. Turner, who is believed to be a political godson of ex-resident Goodluck Jonathan, was former Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment […]

N3bn fraud: Bayelsa youths disown Jonathan’s godson, Turner

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

