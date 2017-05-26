N3bn fraud: EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confiscated a mansion and some other properties allegedly belonging to George Turnah, an ally to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Turnah is currently standing trial for an alleged N3bn fraud. The anti-graft agency also froze about seven bank accounts through which the suspect, Turnah, allegedly received billions of naira. […]
N3bn fraud: EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!