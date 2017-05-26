N3bn fraud: EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confiscated a mansion and some other properties allegedly belonging to George Turnah, an ally to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Turnah is currently standing trial for an alleged N3bn fraud. The anti-graft agency also froze about seven bank accounts through which the suspect, Turnah, allegedly received billions of naira. […]

N3bn fraud: EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s ally, George Turnah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

