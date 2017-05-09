N3bn loot: How we broke into Ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s house, EFCC tells court – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
N3bn loot: How we broke into Ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu's house, EFCC tells court
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how an iron-bender in Kaduna State helped it to gain access into the house where former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian …
How we found $9.8 million, £74000 in Andrew Yakubu's house – Witness
EFCC reveals how it uncovered $9.8m in ex NNPC GMD's house
How we discovered $9.8M, £74000 in Ex-GMD Yakubu's home – Witness
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!