N3bn Scam: Court remands George Turnah in prison

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday dismissed an oral bail application made by a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and ordered that he be remanded in prison custody At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, defence counsel, Prof. Amuda Kanika, SAN, made an oral application for bail for Turnah. According to Kanika, bail could be argued orally.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

