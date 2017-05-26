N4.7bn: Court adjourns Ladoja, aide’s trial to June 4

By Innocent Anaba

lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and one of his aides, Waheed Akanbi, over alleged N4.7 billion fraud to July 4.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, adjourned the matter to allow for proper certification of all documents to be used by parties in the matter.

Akanbi’s lawyer, Olumide Fusika had while cross-examining the second prosecution witness, Adewale Atanda, sought to tender an extra-judicial statement made by the witness to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on November 28, 2007 as an exhibit before the court.

Prosecution lawyer, Oluwafemi Olabisi, was however, opposed to the admissibility of the document on the ground that it was not properly certified.

He argued that it was only the authority in whose possession is the original of the document that has the power to certify it and not the court as the second defendant’s lawyer had done.

Ruling, the court upheld the prosecution’s submission and reject the tendering of the document as an exhibit by the defence lawyer.

The court however, directed the prosecution lawyer to assist Fusika in ensuring that the witness statement and every other documents that needed certifications were properly certified by the EFCC in accordance with the law.

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned till July 4.

The post N4.7bn: Court adjourns Ladoja, aide’s trial to June 4 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

