Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N4 billion scandal: BBC apologises to Sanusi

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has tendered unreserved apologies to Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, over incorrect reports that he was under investigations regarding mismanagement of funds belonging to the Kano emirate. In a letter by Jamie Angus, BBC editorial director, the media outfit expressed its apologies to the royal father for the incorrect […]

N4 billion scandal: BBC apologises to Sanusi

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.