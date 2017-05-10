N4 billion scandal: BBC apologises to Sanusi

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has tendered unreserved apologies to Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, over incorrect reports that he was under investigations regarding mismanagement of funds belonging to the Kano emirate. In a letter by Jamie Angus, BBC editorial director, the media outfit expressed its apologies to the royal father for the incorrect […]

