N400m fraud: Court fixes June 19 for ruling on Metuh’s application for adjournment

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed June 19 to rule on an application filed by Olisah Metuh , former Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) for adjournment of his trial. At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang said that although the court on March 22 fixed May 2 to […]

