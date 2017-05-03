N400m fraud: Court to rule on Metuh’s application June 19

FEDERAL High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed June 19 to rule on an application filed by a former Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisah Metuh, for adjournment of his trial. At the resumed hearing of the matter, Justice Okon Abang said although the court on March 22 fixed May 2 to deliver ruling, it […]

