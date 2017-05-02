N6bn Kano Emirate Council probe: Commission dispels speculation of EFCC’s involvement

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says the EFCC is not involved in the ongoing investigation of the Kano Emirate Council over alleged misappropriation of N6 billion.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhiyi Magaji, in Kano on Tuesday that the speculations in the social media over the involvement of EFCC operatives were false and an attempt to distract the probe.

The reports alleged that EFCC operatives jumped fence into the Emir Muhammdu Sanusi’s building in the Palace and carted away some documents.

Reacting to the development, Magaji said the rumour was not only baseless, but unfounded and a deliberate attempt to cause confusion in the state.

“Yes, I met with the EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, last week, but it was on the general activities of the commission as well as its success or achievements.

“We have not handed over this case to EFCC, so how can their operatives storm the Emir’s Palace and locked some offices as being peddled.

“Any contrary information on my meeting with the EFCC chairman is not only baseless but untrue and unfounded, so people should disregard it,” Magaji said.

On the recent reconciliation meeting convened by some northern state governors to intervene in the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and Sanusi’s feud, the anti-graft boss said the commission had no business with the meeting.

“The state government did not ask us to do what we are doing and did not also ask us to stop.

“The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) provides for the independence of the commission.

“In exercising its powers under the law, the commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority.

“As such the commission is only attached to the government to address administrative issues but not operational.

“So we are acting on the petition and any other thing is secondary to the commission,’’ he said.

Magaji said the commission would go ahead with the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the emirate council.

He disclosed that all those invited had indicated their willingness to honour the invitation on Wednesday (May 3), and not Tuesday (May 2) as being speculated.

“Initially we gave all those invited to appear before the commission on May 3 not May 2.

“Some have indicated their willingness to appear on the stated date,’’ said the chairman.

Also normal activities were still going on at the commission contrary to rumours in some quarters that there was uneasy calm. (NAN) MTM/MST

