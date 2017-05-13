Pages Navigation Menu

N864m Fraud: Court Grants Ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed N500m Bail

Justice A. M. Talba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to a former minister of FCT, Bala Mohammed on a 6-count charge of abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864million preferred against him by the Economic and Financial […]

