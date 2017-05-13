N864m Fraud: Court Grants Ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed N500m Bail

Justice A. M. Talba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to a former minister of FCT, Bala Mohammed on a 6-count charge of abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864million preferred against him by the Economic and Financial […]

The post N864m Fraud: Court Grants Ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed N500m Bail appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

