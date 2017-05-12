N864m graft: Bala Mohammed gets N500m bail

Justice Abubakar Talba of FCT High Court, Gudu, on Friday granted bail in the sum of N500million to the former FCT Minister, Sen. Bala Mohammed.

The court also ordered Mohammed to produce two sureties in like sum that must be a serving senator and a director in the Federal Civil Service, with landed property in the FCT.

The sureties must possess certificate of occupancy of the said property, and evidence of payment of tax in the last three years.

The defendant was also ordered to deposit his international passport with the registrar of the court.

The bail conditions was determined and confirmed by the EFCC prosecutor, Mr Johnson Ojogeane and the defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN).

The date for hearing was fixed on July 4.

Justice Talba had stood down the ruling for the bail for 30 minutes to give both counsel time to work out the bail conditions.

He said that he gave both counsel time to determine the bail conditions due to their arguments during the last adjourned date.

Talba said that the prosecution during the last adjourned date had asked for stringent bail conditions due to the gravity of the offence, while the defence had asked for bail on liberal terms.

“The applicant has placed before this court sufficient material to warrant his bail,’’ the judge noted.

He also said that bail is a human right issue, bound and protected by the constitution.

Sen. Bala Mohammed is facing a 6-count charge bordering on false declaration of asset, abuse of office and graft to the tune of N864 million.

