Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Na Music I Go Do, If E Dey Pain Una Make Una Close Ear To My Songs’ – Efe Ejeba

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija Winner and Rapper, Efe has turned to haters to tell them he will do music no matter waht, even if they say his sound is wack, He advises they shouldn’t listen to it. This comes after he recieved heavy backlash after he released “Based On Logistics” song, which you can download on …

The post ‘Na Music I Go Do, If E Dey Pain Una Make Una Close Ear To My Songs’ – Efe Ejeba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.