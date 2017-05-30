NACCIMA elects Tony Ejinkeonye, national vice president

NIGERIAN Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the umbrella organization thatencompasses City, State and Bilateral Chambers, Business/ Professional Association and Corporate Bodieswithin the country at its 57th Annual General Meeting held in Abeokuta, elected Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye as its National Vice President. Mr. Ejinkeonye, an astute Businessman, is currently the President of […]

