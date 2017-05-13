Pages Navigation Menu

Nadal to face Thiem in Madrid final – SuperSport

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nadal to face Thiem in Madrid final
A red hot Rafael Nadal ended a seven-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic in emphatic fashion by thrashing the world No 2 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the Madrid Open and move within a step of a third consecutive claycourt title.

