Nadal to face Thiem in Madrid final – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Nadal to face Thiem in Madrid final
SuperSport
A red hot Rafael Nadal ended a seven-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic in emphatic fashion by thrashing the world No 2 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the Madrid Open and move within a step of a third consecutive claycourt title.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!