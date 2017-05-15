Nadal wins 5th Madrid Open title

Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 on Sunday to win his fifth Madrid Open title and move into the world’s top four. The Spaniard has now won three straight titles, after his Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters victories, while his record on clay this year is 15-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nadal edged the Austrian in the tie-break of a tense first set that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

