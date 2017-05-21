NAF Fighter Jets Destroy new Boko Haram Logistics Base

Efforts by the Boko Haram terrorist sect to rebuild one of its logistics base has been thwarted by Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft that destroyed the new base.

Director of Airforce Public Relations, Air Commodore Adetokumbo Adesanya noted that the logistics base was discovered by Air surveillance aircraft in one of several reconnaissance its mission to the Sambisa Forest and environs.

Adesanya said in the statement, “On 16th May 2017, the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in the Sambisa general area, as part of ongoing efforts to clear the area of remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists group.

“During the ISR mission, a black vehicle and some Boko Haram Terrorists were seen on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“A confirmatory ISR mission on 17 May 2017 revealed that the Boko Haram Terrorists are attempting to build a logistics base in the location.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force fighter aircraft were immediately called in to carry out strikes on the location.

“Subsequent battle damage assessment revealed that some of the structures and vehicles in the location were engulfed in an inferno and destroyed.

“In addition, several Boko Haram Terrorists within the structures under the tree were possibly killed by the strikes.

“It will be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force, in a recent attack, frustrated attempts by the Boko Haram Terrorists to regroup in the Sambisa general area.

The post NAF Fighter Jets Destroy new Boko Haram Logistics Base appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

