NAFDAC destroys products worth over N105m in Nasarawa, Benue states

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nasarawa and Benue states have jointly destroyed expired drugs, food, cosmetics, and expired drinks worth N105 million. Mrs Yetunde Oni, the Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, made this known on Friday at the venue of the joint exercise in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Oni, […]

The post NAFDAC destroys products worth over N105m in Nasarawa, Benue states appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

