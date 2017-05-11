NAFDAC gets latest anti- counterfeiting equipment

By Gabriel Olawale

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has procured the latest model of 1260 series of Agilent High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Agilent HPLC, as part of efforts to boost its capacity in tracking circulation of fake products.

The equipment donated by the Bank of Industry, BOI, will avail the agency opportunity to work with high output and sensitive instrument with multiple detectors. The Agilent HPLC, which can handle all products, is also designed to improve timelines of analysis of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary and other NAFDAC regulated products.

At the presentation of the equipment in Lagos, Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni said the equipment will assist the agency to detect substandard and falsified medical products as well as unwholesome foods.

According to Oni, the agency is dedicated to ensuring that only the right quality food, drugs and other regulated products are manufactured, exported, imported, advertised, sold and used in Nigeria.

