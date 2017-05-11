NAFDAC to fight drug counterfeiting through technology–Official

The National Agency for Food And Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday said it would introduce more technologies to check drug counterfeiting in the country.

Its Director of Special Duties, Alhaji Abubakar Jimoh, made this known in an interview in Abuja.

Jimoh said the only way to defeat modern counterfeiters was to make use of technology as it was being done in other countries of the world.

He added that NAFDAC had already concluded arrangements to experiment the use of some technologies like black gold, as well as the track and trace devices used in other countries to check activities of counterfeiters.

He said “in the past, we used to take samples of drugs to laboratories, which usually took two to three weeks before the result could be out.

“This usually raises concern or suspicion from drug dealers which sometime accuse NAFDAC of manipulating such results but now, results of tests from new technologies are known immediately.”

Jimoh, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said that in 2010, a hand head device known as truscan and anti mobile authentication technology services were introduced by NAFDAC to detect fake drugs.

According to him, the measure will make it difficult for counterfeiters to carry out their nefarious acts.

Jimoh said NAFDAC had also concluded arrangements to rehabilitate and upgrade its laboratories across the country this year to effectively deliver its mandate.

