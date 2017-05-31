NAF’s Gunship Destroys Boko Haram Structures In Sambisa Forest

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The newly acquired MI-35M helicopter gunship belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has destroyed several structures harbouring members of the Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

A video clip obtained by LEADERSHIP shows that several members of the Boko Haram terrorists were bombed by the newly acquired gunship.

A statement released by the NAF headquarters said the service has continued to intensify clearance operations in the Northeast region using the newly acquired MI-35M helicopter gunship.

“On 21 May 2017, the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in Parisu, Borno State.

“During the ISR mission, a large structure with solar panels and flags suspected to harbour high value Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) was discovered, alongside other similar BHT structures hidden under trees.

“Accordingly, on 22 May 2017, 2 attack helicopters; the Mi-17 and the newly inducted day and night, all weather gunship, MI-35M Super Hind were scrambled to conduct strikes on the location in succession.

“Subsequent battle damage assessment revealed that several structures in the target area were engulfed in fire as a result of the strikes and a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location,” the statement reads in part.

In another development, NAF helicopter gunships have also destroyed nine hidden barges with stolen oil products in several creeks within the Niger Delta under the framework of Operation DELTA SAFE. The destruction of the barges is aimed at making the stealing of the nation’s oil products futile, dangerous and unattractive.

