NAHCO MD, Norbert Bielderman, resigns

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (NAHCO Aviance) Norbert Bielderman, has tendered the notice of his resignation. The resignation is expected to take effect from August 31, 2017. Bieldeman joined NAHCO Aviance in May, 2010. He was appointed Executive Director, Operations in December 6, 2013 while he was named Acting MD/CEO […]

NAHCO MD, Norbert Bielderman, resigns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

