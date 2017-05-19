NAHCO MD, Norbert Bielderman, resigns
The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (NAHCO Aviance) Norbert Bielderman, has tendered the notice of his resignation. The resignation is expected to take effect from August 31, 2017. Bieldeman joined NAHCO Aviance in May, 2010. He was appointed Executive Director, Operations in December 6, 2013 while he was named Acting MD/CEO […]
