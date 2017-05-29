NAICOM: so far, so good – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NAICOM: so far, so good
The Nation Newspaper
Government's general attitude to insurance has improved in the past two years, Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission, Mohammed Kari, has said. Under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, the NAICOM- Help Desks at …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!