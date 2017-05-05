Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAIG issue shutdown notice to Chevron VTP5, VTP6 trainees – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NAIG issue shutdown notice to Chevron VTP5, VTP6 trainees
Vanguard
The National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG has handed down a red alert notice to all indigenous Itsekiri VTP5 and VTP6 trainees of Chevron Nigeria Limited to prepare to shutdown the company's operations in Escravos and other fields if they

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.