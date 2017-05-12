Naira appreciates against dollar

The Nigerian naira on Friday strengthened slightly at the parallel market. The local currency appreciated by one point against the dollar, moving from N391 to N390 against the greenback. The British pound lost against the naira to trade at N495, while the euro exchanged for N420. The naira had on Thursday gained N2 against the […]

Naira appreciates against dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

