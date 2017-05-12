Naira appreciates against dollar

Pages Navigation Menu

May 12, 2017

The Nigerian naira on Friday strengthened slightly at the parallel market. The local currency appreciated by one point against the dollar, moving from N391 to N390 against the greenback. The British pound lost against the naira to trade at N495, while the euro exchanged for N420. The naira had on Thursday gained N2 against the […]

