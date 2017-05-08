Naira appreciates against dollar at parallel market

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, NAN reports.

The Nigerian currency gained three points to exchange at N388 to the dollar, stronger than N391 it traded on Friday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N425.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N362 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N423.

Trading at the interbank market showed that the Naira closed at N305.7, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N453.18 and N386.28.

Currency traders said the liquidity boost at the FOREX market had forced the naira to appreciate.

(Source: NAN)

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

