Naira appreciates to N375/$ as CBN injects $482m – Vanguard

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business


Naira appreciates to N375/$ as CBN injects $482m
Vanguard
The naira yesterday appreciated to N375 per dollar in the parallel market due to weak demand for the dollars. Meanwhile the CBN intervened in the inter-bank foreign exchange market by selling $482.6 million. Naira. Acting Director, Corporate …
