Naira Appreciates To N380/$ As External Reserves Hit $30.5bn – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Naira Appreciates To N380/$ As External Reserves Hit $30.5bn
Leadership Newspapers
The Naira appreciated to N380 to a Dollar yesterday as the nation's external reserves dropped to $30.5 billion. The naira appreciated by N1.00 from N381 per dollar in the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to inject fresh …
