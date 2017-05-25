Pages Navigation Menu

Naira Bet Agent commits Suicide, Read full Story here..

Posted on May 25, 2017

A NairaBet operator was reported to have committed suicide, due to his inability to pay a customer who allegedly won a N600,000 bet. PUNCH Metro learnt that residents of Obadeyi Ajala woke up on Wednesday to find the deceased dangling from a rope in an uncompleted shop at Ajala bus stop, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. The …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

