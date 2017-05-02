Naira loses marginally against dollar

The Naira on Tuesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency on Tuesday afternoon lost one point to exchange at N391 to the dollar, weaker than N390 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N498 N420 respectively. At the Bureau de Change window, the Naira […]

Naira loses marginally against dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

