CBN Loans To Banks Drop By 6% To N1.8trn
Leadership Newspapers
CBN Loans To Banks Drop By 6% To N1.8trn
Loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to banks dropped by 6.7 per cent to N1.8 trillion last week. LEADERSHIP can authoritatively reveal that lending to banks through the CBN's Standing Lending Facility (SLF) dropped from N1.9 trillion the …
